Jake Johnson Says ‘Minx’ Will Finish Shooting Season 2 Despite HBO Max Cancellation

HBO Max canceled Jake Johnson’s erotic magazine comedy “Minx,” but the actor assured fans that they will finish shooting Season 2 as the series looks for a new home.

“Minx,” also starring Ophelia Lovibond, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya, was renewed for a second season by HBO Max back in May, but the streamer scrapped the show this week in its latest cost-cutting move.

According to Johnson, Lionsgate Television “didn’t halt production” on Season 2 of “Minx,” which is “about a week away from being finished shooting.”

Johnson continued in an Instagram post, “From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where… I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes.”

The “New Girl” alum added: “We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It’s a crazy business and that’s partly what’s so addictive [sic] about it. So hopefully we have good news to share soon.”

In a statement following the series’ cancellation, Lionsgate said, “We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for ‘Minx,’ so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us.”

Ellen Rapoport serves as showrunner and executive producer in addition to creating the series. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante executive produce for Feigco Entertainment. Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg also executive produce, with Goldenberg having directed the pilot. Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio.