‘Minx’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

“Minx” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max.

The first season of the comedy series began airing in March and concluded on April 14. HBO Max released two episodes of the half-hour show per week.

“All of us at ‘Minx’ have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal,” said series creator Ellen Rapoport. “We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in Season 2.”

“Minx” is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya.

“We are thrilled that the world of ‘Minx’ has resonated in the way that it has,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can’t wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two!”

Rapoport serves as showrunner and executive producer in addition to creating the series. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante executive produce for Feigco Entertainment. Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg also executive produce, with Goldenberg having directed the pilot. Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

“Size does matter and we are excited to have our partners at a huge platform like HBO Max extend ‘Minx’ for a second season,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive vice president of Lionsgate Television. “The creative team led by Ellen Rapoport and the extraordinary cast have created a gem in season one, and we look forward to exposing the acclaimed show’s fans to more fun and incredibly original storytelling.”