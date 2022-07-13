‘Minx’ Creator Ellen Rapoport Sets Lionsgate TV Overall Deal

Ellen Rapoport has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television.

Rapoport most recently created the HBO Max comedy series “Minx,” on which he is also the showrunner and executive producer. Under the terms of the deal, Rapoport will create scripted content exclusively for Lionsgate TV across all platforms.

“Throughout the making of ‘Minx’ I kept waiting for someone to save me from my more outrageous instincts,” Rapoport said. “Obviously that never happened. So, it seems like I’ve found my people. Thrilled to be joining the Lionsgate family even if I have to cross the 405 to get to their offices!”

“Minx” launched on HBO Max in March. The show stars Ophelia Lovibond as a feminist magazine writer in 1970s Los Angeles who reluctantly joins forces with a porn magazine publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The series also stars Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, Lennon Parham, and Idara Victor.

“All of us at Lionsgate are blown away by how the world of ‘Minx’ has resonated with viewers as her work seamlessly weaves nuanced humor into complex and enticing stories,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive vice president of Lionsgate TV. “To be able to have a deal with a writer who puts the word shvantz back in the lexicon would make my Jewish grandmother proud”

In addition to her work on “Minx,” Rapoport is known for writing the screenplay for the Netflix film “Desperados” and for co-writing the feature “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”

She is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.