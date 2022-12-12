‘Minx’ Canceled at HBO Max Despite Season 2 Renewal

“Minx” has been canceled at HBO Max, even though the show had been renewed for Season 2 back in May.

According to sources, the show was preparing to wrap production on its second season when Warner Bros. Discovery decided to scrap the show in its latest cost-cutting move. The first season will also reportedly be taken off HBO Max, with producer Lionsgate Television planning to shop the series to other outlets.

“We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for ‘Minx,’ so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us,” Lionsgate said in a statement.

“Minx” is set in 1970s Los Angeles. The series centers on Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), described as “an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.” The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya. The series was well-received upon its release, with Season 1 holding a 97% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ellen Rapoport serves as showrunner and executive producer in addition to creating the series. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante executive produce for Feigco Entertainment. Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg also executive produce, with Goldenberg having directed the pilot. Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

Since Discovery completed its acquisition of WarnerMedia earlier this year, CEO David Zaslav and his team have made a series of similar decisions in order to fulfill a promise to shareholders to find $3.5 billion in savings within the newly combined company. To that end, a great deal of development as been cut, while a number of shows have been pulled of the service altogether. In addition, “Chad” was canceled at TBS despite the fact it had already completed production on Season 2, while scripted programming is largely done at TBS and TNT.

The decisions are not confined to television, either. Perhaps most infamously, Warner Bros. Discovery killed the “Batgirl” film while it was in post-production. Most recently, it was reported that “Wonder Woman 3” is not moving forward as DC prepares for a major reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran.