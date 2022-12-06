Mindy Kaling Says ‘The Office’ Is ‘So Inappropriate Now’ and Couldn’t Be Made Today: Most Characters ‘Would Be Canceled’

The ensemble cast of “The Office” is always asked when a reunion or reboot series might finally be made, but original star and writer Mindy Kaling recently told “Good Morning America” that “The Office” just couldn’t be made today. Why? “That show is so inappropriate now,” Kaling said.

“The writers who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now,” Kaling added. “Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now. I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show.”

When asked what her character, the pop-culture obsessed Kelly Kapoor, would be doing in a 2022 version of “The Office,” Kaling responded, “I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer, and then probably be canceled, almost immediately. Actually, most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now.”

“The Office,” an American adaptation of the British TV series of the same name, ran for 9 seasons and 201 episodes on NBC between 2005 and 2013. Kaling’s cast mates included Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fisher, B.J. Novak and Rainn Wilson, among others. Carell has often said he will never appear in a reboot of the series.

“I’ll tell you, no,” Carell said in 2018 when asked by Collider about a potential “The Office” reboot. “The show is way more popular now than when it was on the air. I just can’t see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same thing, but it wouldn’t be. Ultimately, I think it’s maybe best to leave well enough alone and just let it exist as what it was.”

Carell continued, “You’d literally have to have all of the same writers, the same producers, the same directors, and the same actors, and even with all of those components, it just wouldn’t be the same. So, no. But, I love the show. It was the most exciting time, and all of those people are my friends. We all love it. It was a special thing. It was a special thing before people thought it was a special thing. It was special to us, before other people started feeling that way. But, no.”

All episodes of “The Office” are currently available to stream on Peacock.