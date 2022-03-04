Milo Ventimiglia to Star in ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

ABC has ordered the drama pilot “The Company You Keep” with Milo Ventimiglia attached to star, Variety has learned.

The pilot is based on the Korean format “My Fellow Citizens.” A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

The pilot keeps Ventimiglia in the broadcast TV business. He currently stars in the hit NBC series “This Is Us,” but that show is due to end after its sixth season, which is airing now. He earned three consecutive Emmy nominations for best actor in a drama series for his work on the show. Ventimiglia’s other TV roles include “Heroes” and “Gilmore Girls,” while he has also starred in films such as “Rocky Balboa,” “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” and “Pathology.”

He is repped by Verve, Management 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Julia Cohen is writing and executive producing “The Company You Keep.” Ventimiglia will executive produce via DiVide Pictures in addition to starring. Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito of Electric Somewhere will also executive produce, along with Russ Cundiff of DiVide Pictures, Todd Harthan, and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris of DiVide will produce. 20th Television is the studio, with DiVide currently under an overall deal there.