‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ on Pause at Bravo (EXCLUSIVE)

“Million Dollar Listing New York” — a key installment in Bravo’s long-running real estate franchise — won’t be returning anytime soon, sources tell Variety. Bravo never uses the word “canceled,” instead considering series to be “paused,” since it sometimes brings shows back years later, as was the case with the revived “Real Housewives of Miami” on Peacock last year.

In the case of “Million Dollar Listing New York,” the network had no comment, but the current incarnation of the show is over.

The series is a spinoff of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” which premiered on Bravo in 2006. The “New York” version made its debut in 2012 and ran for nine seasons. Its most recent season — and last for now — followed the show’s brokers, including original cast members Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund, as they waded through the tribulations of pre-and-mid-pandemic real estate in New York City. The 16-episode ninth season premiered in May 2021 and concluded in August. In January, Eklund, who had also been a cast member on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” announced on social media that he was leaving the franchise.

“Million Dollar Listing New York” received two Emmy nominations, in 2014 and 2015, for outstanding unstructured reality program. It also produced the spinoff series “Bethenny & Fredrik” and “Sell It Like Serhant,” both of which revolved around two of the show’s breakout stars.

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” completed its 13th season in December, and is currently in production with stars Josh Flagg, Josh Altman and Tracy Tutor all returning. The “Million Dollar Listing” franchise is produced by World of Wonder.

Pictured above is the most recent cast of “Million Dollar Listing New York.” Left to right: Tyler Whitman, Ryan Serhant, Kirsten Jordan, Fredrik Eklund, Steve Gold.