Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Press for Sexualizing Her More After Turning 18: ‘It’s Gross’

“Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes” actor Millie Bobby Brown appeared on the “Guilty Feminist” podcast this week (via the Los Angeles Times) and openly discussed how the press and social media users have sexualized her throughout her career. Brown was just 12 years old when “Stranger Things” debuted. The actor turned 18 years old this past February and noted that she’s already noticed a difference in how much more she’s now being sexualized in the media.

“Any 18-year-old is dealing with navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships and being liked and trying to fit in,” Brown said. “It’s all a lot, and you’re trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that, obviously, I’m doing that in the public eye, so it can be really overwhelming.”

Brown said she has “definitely been dealing with [being sexualized] more within the last two weeks of turning 18 — definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age.

“I believe that shouldn’t change anything, but it’s gross and it’s true,” Brown added. “It’s a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that forever.”

To prove her point, Brown remembered how she was “crucified” by the media and on social media when she was just 16 years old for wearing a slightly lower-cut gown to an awards show. The actor said, “I thought ‘My, is this really what we’re talking about? We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the award show.’”

Brown is set to reprise her role of Eleven in “Stranger Things 4,” the first part of which launches May 27 on Netflix. The actor also has the “Enola Holmes” sequel expected to arrive on Netflix later this year. Brown and the streaming giant will reunite again for the original movie “Damsel,” which the actor is also executive producing.