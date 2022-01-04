optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Netflix Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Takes Lead After Just Three Days of Viewing

Miley Cyrus Tops Twitter on New Year’s Eve as ‘Boba Fett’ Comes in Like a Wrecking Ball

Plus 'Saturday Night Live' re-airs Betty White's 2010-hosted episode and 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 drops.

Miley Cyrus Boba Fett Cobra Kai
Cyrus: NBC; Boba Fett: Disney Plus; Cobra Kai: Netflix

There were several televised shindigs ringing in the New Year last week, but according to Twitter, it was “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on NBC that earned the most buzz, topping Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

The Pete Davidson co-hosted show had been heavily promoted ahead of its Dec. 31 Miami broadcast, with Brandi Carlile, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Saweetie also joining in the festivities. The compilation of live performances and pre-recorded sketches had more than 600,000 engagements on Twitter, which was boosted by several key moments.

Cyrus and her sister Noah Cyrus taking the stage together for a performance of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” was a major highlight for fans of the siblings, while “Saturday Night Live” followers appreciated appearances by sketch troupe Please Don’t Destroy.

However, one of the biggest moments of the night came just after the ball dropped, when Cyrus experienced a wardrobe malfunction onstage. In the middle of performing “Party in the U.S.A.,” the singer’s top came loose, exposing her chest. She covered herself with one hand and exited the stage, still singing, as the cameras panned to her backup singers. Cyrus returned seconds later in a red blazer to close out the performance.

“CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live” (featuring a tipsy Andy Cohen ranting about outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio) and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” also cracked the Top 10, landing in fifth and sixth, respectively.

As some looked ahead to the positive potential of 2022, others settled into nostalgia with the launch of Disney Plus’ “The Book of Boba Fett.” The Temuera Morrison-led spinoff of “The Mandalorian” dropped its first episode on Wednesday, and “Star Wars” fans responded to several of the episode’s Easter eggs as well as insights about the main character’s backstory.

While the episode didn’t contain any Baby Yoda-type characters to get excited about, fans certainly appreciated the return of original trilogy character Max Rebo, who made a surprise cameo at Garsa Fwip’s (Jennifer Beals) establishment.

Another “return” that made the charts this week was Betty White’s posthumous return to “Saturday Night Live.” Following the comedy legend’s death on Friday -- just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday -- the sketch show re-aired her 2010-hosted episode on Saturday.

Nostalgia was also at play when the fourth season of “Cobra Kai” hit Netflix on Friday, pushing the “Karate Kid” continuation to the fourth slot on this week’s trending list. Fans immediately began dissecting the new 10-episode installment after bingeing it on New Year’s Day, while others avoided spoilers and simply shared their excitement over the return of Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and company.

Slipping into the seventh slot in this week’s Top 10 was “Peacemaker,” in large part thanks to the release of the show’s second trailer on Thursday. Leading the charge was the star himself, John Cena, who shared the video on Twitter to get the 2022 mood rolling with a close-up of his biceps.

Anticipation for the show’s Jan. 13 debut on HBO Max also continues to build courtesy of creator-director James Gunn, who has been driving the chatter online with his own clips and teases.

However, as viewers looked forward to what’s coming in 2022, they also appeared to use the holidays to catch up on some current appointment television. Viewers continued to engage with “Hawkeye” as audiences caught up with the Dec. 22 finale, and they also discussed the upcoming second season of “Euphoria” following the show’s official trailer drop on Dec. 20.

Rounding out the Top 10 is South Korean series “Our Beloved Summer” on Netflix, which dropped its Season 1 penultimate episode on Dec. 28.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad