Mila Kunas Called ‘Bulls—‘ Over ‘That ’90s Show’ Marrying Jackie and Ashton Kutcher’s Kelso: She ‘Would Be With Fez’

Mila Kunis is reprising her “That ’70s Show” character Jackie Burkhart on Netflix’s upcoming sequel series “That ’90s Show,” but the actor doesn’t entirely agree with the direction of the new show. During an interview with Access Hollywood (via EW), Kunis confirmed that her character and Ashton Kutcher’s character, Kelso, are romantically together in “The ’90s Netflix,” mirroring the duo’s real-life marriage.

“My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis said. “You know what, I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer [Valderrama]’s character. And I was like [to Ashton], ‘Why are you and I together?’ And also, he was married when ”70s’ ended to Shannon Elizabeth’s character, I think.”

“That ’70s Show,” which aired for 200 episodes on Fox between 1998 and 2006, ended with Kunis’ Jackie and Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez together. While Kelso had a baby with Shannon Elizabeth’s Brook, he and Jackie did date for a period of time during the show’s run, so it’s not entirely out of left field for Jackie and Kelso to be together. Still, Kunis remains a Jackie-Fez shipper.

“Now we’re like 20 years — no, 16 years later, whatever it is, and now we’re married with a kid,” Kunis said about Jackie and Kelso in the Netflix sequel series. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know about this one.'”

Kunis went on to promise fans “That ’90s Show” is “very cute,” adding, “Anyone who has ever watched or loved ‘That ’70s Show’ will be really happy with it.”

Over the summer, Ashton Kutcher spoke exclusively to Variety about returning as Kelso in the new Netflix series. “It was really nostalgic to be back on the set,” he said. “It’s all the same folks that made ‘That ’70s Show,’ so it was pretty bizarre.”

“Mila and I were contemplating [doing the show],” Kutcher added. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for “That ’90s Show.”