Mike Hagerty, ‘Friends’ and ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Character Actor, Dies at 67

Mike Hagerty, the prolific character actor who recently starred in HBO’s critically acclaimed dramedy “Somebody Somewhere,” died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 67.

Bridget Everett, who played Hagerty’s on-screen daughter in “Somebody Somewhere,” shared the news via her Instagram on Friday.

A veteran character actor with over 100 credits in various television shows and movies, Hagerty was also known for his recurring role in the hit NBC sitcom “Friends,” where he played Mr. Treeger, the superintendent of the apartment complex that the majority of the main cast lived in. He also was a main cast member on Fox’s “The George Carlin Show” and on HBO’s “Lucky Louie.” Born and raised in Chicago, Hagerty was noted for his distinctive mustache and thick Chicago accent and got his start as a performer at the city’s famed improv theater company Second City.

Hagerty began his onscreen career in the early 1980s with small roles in films such as “Doctor Detroit,” “The Imposter,” “Turk 182” and “Brewster’s Millions.” In 1986, he booked his first television role in an episode of classic sitcom “Cheers.” Over the next several decades, he would become a frequent sight on sitcoms, making appearances in well-known series such as “Married… with Children,” “Murphy Brown,” “Dear John,” “Get a Life,” “The Wonder Years,” “Martin,” “Seinfeld,” “The Wayans Bros.,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Grace Under Fire,” “Ally McBeal,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Boston Legal,” “Good Luck Charlie,” “Glee,” “Happy Endings,” “The Mindy Project” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Dramas he was featured in include “Crime Story,” “Angel,” “ER” and “Deadwood.” In addition to his role as Mr. Treeger in “Friends,” he also had recurring roles in shows such as “The Building,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “The Home Court.”

In 1994, Hagerty had his first regular television role on the short-lived “The George Carlin Show,” which starred the legendary comedian. Hagerty portrayed Frank MacNamara, a bar friend of Carlin’s character George O’Grady, on the show’s two seasons. In 2006, he was a main cast member on HBO’s “Lucky Louie,” where he played a mechanic Mike, the best friend and employer of main character Louis (Louis C.K.). In 2013, he had a recurring role in the TNT crime drama “Mob City,” playing “Fat Jack” Bray, a member of an LAPD squad dedicated to ending mafia operations in the city.

Although best known for his television roles, Hagerty also had several film roles, particularly in comedies. In 1987, he played the best friend of Kurt Russell in the comedy film “Overboard,” which also starred Goldie Hawn and Edward Herrmann. In the ’90s, he had notable roles in film’s such as “Dick Tracy,” “Space Truckers,” “Speed 2: Cruise Control” and “Inspector Gadget.” He also appeared in three Mike Myers comedies during the decade: “Wayne’s World,” “So I Married an Axe Murderer” and “Austin Powers: the Spy Who Shagged Me.”

“Somebody Somewhere,” which premiered last January, was one of Hagerty’s last projects. He portrayed Ed Miller, a Kansas farmer and the soft-spoken father of main character Sam (portrayed by Everett). Hagerty was a warm presence on the show, with the bond between his character and Sam becoming one of the main emotional cores of the show. An important Season 1 plotline was Ed’s attempts to keep the family together following the death of Sam’s sister, while struggling with his own grief. Aside from Everett, Hagerty’s main scene partner Jane Drake Brody, who portrayed his onscreen wife Mary Jo, who struggles with alcoholism was another important plot point for the show’s first season. At the time of Hagerty’s death, production on Season 2 of “Somebody Somewhere” was set to begin in a few weeks.

Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, sister Mary Ann Hagerty, sister-in-law Kathleen O’Rourke and niece Meg.