Comcast Promotes CFO Mike Cavanagh to President

Comcast Corporation has promoted Mike Cavanagh to president, making him the third person to occupy the role in the company’s 59-year history. He will continue to serve as chief financial officer in addition to working closely with chairman-CEO Brian Roberts on managing the company’s cable and broadband operations as well as NBCUniversal.

“Today’s promotion will come as no surprise – Mike is admired and trusted by those who know and work with him,” Roberts said. “Mike has brought incredible operational and financial expertise to Comcast and is an integral part of our special company. He’s an outstanding partner and together we are focused on continuing to create new and exciting opportunities for growth.”

Cavanagh cited the company’s “exceptional businesses with world-class executives,” naming Sky CEO Dana Strong, Comcast Cable chief Dave Watson and NBCU chief executive Jeff Shell. “I look forward to working together to shape the bright future of Comcast.”

Cavanagh came to the company seven years ago as the CFO following a stint as co-president and co-chief operating officer of private equity giant Carlyle Group. Before that he was co-CEO of JPMorgan Chase’s Corporate & Investment Bank from 2012 to 2014. He also served as JPMorgan Chase’s CFO for six years and held a number of positions within the company and its predecessor firms including CEO of the firm’s Treasury & Securities Services division.

Cavanagh serves on the Board of Trustees of Yale University and as chair of its investment committee. He also serves on the board of HealthVerity and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.