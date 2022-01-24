‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Casts Josh Duhamel in Season 2

Josh Duhamel has joined Season 2 of the Disney Plus series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.”

Duhamel joins the show as a new character named Gavin Cole, a former NHL player turned coach. Described as inspirational, charming, and hardcore, he’s big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life. He runs the super-intense summer hockey institute where The Mighty Ducks land in Season 2.

Duhamel was recently seen in the Netflix series “Jupiter’s Legacy” and lent his voice to the anime series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus.” He will next be seen in the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam,” which will debut on March 8. He will also appear in the upcoming Lionsgate film “Shotgun Wedding” in June 2022. His other TV roles include “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.,” “11.22.63,” “Las Vegas,” and “All My Children.”

Duhamel is repped by ICM, John Carrabino Management, Hansen Jacobson, and Viewpoint.

News of Duhamel’s casting comes after “Mighty Ducks” film franchise star Emilio Estevez departed the show after one season. It was originally reported that Estevez had left the show over COVID-19 vaccine requirements, but Estevez later issued a lengthy statement in which he clarified that his exit was due to a contractual dispute and creative differences.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” was renewed for Season 2 in August 2021. The series stars Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegen Burns, Kiefer O’Reilly, and De’Jon Watts.

Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on the series. Steve Brill, Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner, Jon Avnet also executive produce. ABC Signature produces.