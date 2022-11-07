Midseason 2022-2023 Broadcast TV Schedule: Premiere Dates for ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ and More

As the holiday season is just gearing up, broadcast networks have begun preparing their midseason programming slates.
So far, ABC, NBC and Fox have revealed the debut dates for the new and returning shows on their respective lineups, with the latter announcing that “9-1-1: Lone Star” will shift to Tuesday from its usual Monday spot, with “Fantasy Island” and “Alert” taking over Mondays.
Below, Variety has rounded up the premiere dates for the 2022-2023 midseason run of broadcast TV, which includes changes like ABC airing “The Rookie” on a new night and time on Tuesdays, along with fan-favorite game show “Celebrity Jeopardy!” moving to Thursdays.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
- 8:00-10:00 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” ABC
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Parent Test” (series premiere), ABC
MONDAY, JAN. 2
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Fantasy Island” (season premiere), Fox
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” (series premiere), Fox
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Quantum Leap,” NBC
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Rookie,” ABC
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Resident,” Fox
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds,” ABC
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. “New Amsterdam” (season premiere), NBC
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Will Trent” (series premiere), ABC
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Chicago Med,” NBC
- 8:00-10:00 p.m. “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (series premiere), Fox
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Chicago Fire,” NBC
- 9:00-9:31 p.m. “Abbott Elementary,” ABC
- 9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics,” ABC
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Chicago P.D.,” NBC
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” ABC
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Law & Order,” NBC
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Hell’s Kitchen,” Fox
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” ABC
- 9:00-11:00 p.m. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC
- 9:00-9:30 p.m. “Welcome to Flatch,” Fox
- 9:30-10:00 p.m. “Call Me Kat,” Fox
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” NBC
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Chase,” ABC
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
- 8:00-8:30 p.m. “Lopez vs. Lopez,” NBC
- 8:00-9:01 p.m. “Shark Tank,” ABC
- 8:30-9:00 p.m. “Young Rock,” NBC
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Dateline NBC,” NBC
SUNDAY, JAN. 8
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Alert” (series premiere), Fox
- 9:00-9:30 p.m. “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox
- 9:30-10:00 p.m. “Family Guy,” Fox
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Name That Tune” (season premiere), Fox
- 8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners,” ABC
- 8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs,” ABC
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Lone Star” (season premiere), Fox
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Night Court” (series premiere; back-to-back episodes), NBC
- 9:00-11:00 p.m. “New Amsterdam” (series finale), NBC
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
- 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Accused” (series premiere), Fox
MONDAY, JAN. 23
- 8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelor” (season premiere), ABC
- 10:01-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor,” ABC
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
- 8:30 p.m. “American Auto” (season premiere), NBC
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
- 9:00-11:00 p.m. “La Brea” (back-to-back episodes), NBC
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
- 8:30-9:00 p.m. “Not Dead Yet” (early time slot series premiere), ABC
- 9:31-10:00 p.m. “Not Dead Yet” (regular time period premiere – new episode), ABC
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (season premiere), ABC
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
- 10:30-11:40 PM “Next Level Chef” (season premiere), Fox
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
- 9:00-9:30 p.m. “Animal Control” (series premiere), Fox
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
- 7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC
- 8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (season premiere), ABC
- 9 p.m. “Magnum P.I.” (season premiere, new network), NBC
- 10 p.m. “Found” (series premiere), NBC
- 10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Company You Keep” (series premiere), ABC
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19,” ABC
- 9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC
- 10:01-11:00 p.m. “Alaska Daily,” ABC
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
- 8 p.m. “The Blacklist” (season premiere), NBC
MONDAY, MARCH 6
- 8 p.m. “The Voice (season premiere), NBC
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
- 10 p.m. “That’s My Jam” (season premiere), NBC