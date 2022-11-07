Midseason 2022-2023 Broadcast TV Schedule: Premiere Dates for ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ and More

As the holiday season is just gearing up, broadcast networks have begun preparing their midseason programming slates.

So far, ABC, NBC and Fox have revealed the debut dates for the new and returning shows on their respective lineups, with the latter announcing that “9-1-1: Lone Star” will shift to Tuesday from its usual Monday spot, with “Fantasy Island” and “Alert” taking over Mondays.

Below, Variety has rounded up the premiere dates for the 2022-2023 midseason run of broadcast TV, which includes changes like ABC airing “The Rookie” on a new night and time on Tuesdays, along with fan-favorite game show “Celebrity Jeopardy!” moving to Thursdays.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” ABC

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Parent Test” (series premiere), ABC

MONDAY, JAN. 2

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Fantasy Island” (season premiere), Fox

8:00-9:00 p.m. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” (series premiere), Fox

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Quantum Leap,” NBC

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Rookie,” ABC

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Resident,” Fox

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds,” ABC

10:00-11:00 p.m. “New Amsterdam” (season premiere), NBC

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Will Trent” (series premiere), ABC

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Chicago Med,” NBC

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (series premiere), Fox

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Chicago Fire,” NBC

9:00-9:31 p.m. “Abbott Elementary,” ABC

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics,” ABC

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Chicago P.D.,” NBC

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” ABC

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Law & Order,” NBC

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Hell’s Kitchen,” Fox

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” ABC

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Welcome to Flatch,” Fox

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Call Me Kat,” Fox

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” NBC

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Chase,” ABC

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Lopez vs. Lopez,” NBC

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Shark Tank,” ABC

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Young Rock,” NBC

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Dateline NBC,” NBC

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Alert” (series premiere), Fox

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Family Guy,” Fox

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Name That Tune” (season premiere), Fox

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners,” ABC

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs,” ABC

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

8:00-9:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Lone Star” (season premiere), Fox

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Night Court” (series premiere; back-to-back episodes), NBC

9:00-11:00 p.m. “New Amsterdam” (series finale), NBC

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Accused” (series premiere), Fox

MONDAY, JAN. 23

8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelor” (season premiere), ABC

10:01-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor,” ABC

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

8:30 p.m. “American Auto” (season premiere), NBC

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

9:00-11:00 p.m. “La Brea” (back-to-back episodes), NBC

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Not Dead Yet” (early time slot series premiere), ABC

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Not Dead Yet” (regular time period premiere – new episode), ABC

10:00-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (season premiere), ABC

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

10:30-11:40 PM “Next Level Chef” (season premiere), Fox

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Animal Control” (series premiere), Fox

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol” (season premiere), ABC

9 p.m. “Magnum P.I.” (season premiere, new network), NBC

10 p.m. “Found” (series premiere), NBC

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Company You Keep” (series premiere), ABC

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19,” ABC

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Alaska Daily,” ABC

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

8 p.m. “The Blacklist” (season premiere), NBC

MONDAY, MARCH 6

8 p.m. “The Voice (season premiere), NBC

TUESDAY, MARCH 7