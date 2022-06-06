‘The Midnight Club’ Teaser: Mike Flanagan’s New Show Takes Telling Scary Stories to the Next Level

Mike Flanagan is ready to scare the socks off of Netflix viewers once again.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for “The Midnight Club,” a new horror series from the creator behind “Doctor Sleep” and “Midnight Mass.” Netflix and Flanagan familiar Rahul Kohli, who has starred in “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” introduced the teaser at Netflix’s Geeked Week event on Monday.

Based on the Christopher Pike novel of the same name, the 10-episode show follows a group of seven teenagers at a hospice for terminally ill young adults known as the Rotterdam Home. The group, who dub themselves the “Midnight Club” due to their favorite activity of sharing scary stories at midnight, make a pact that the first one of them to die will be responsible with communicating with the rest of the group from beyond the grave. Of course, it isn’t difficult to figure out what happens next. When one of the group does indeed pass away, strange occurrences begin in the Rotterdam Home.

Starring Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, the members of the club are seen in the teaser showcasing the series’ foreboding sense of creepiness. Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel and Samantha Sloyan have also been cast in supporting roles, and Heather Langenkamp will play the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home.

Flanagan has seen significant success producing horror content for Netflix prior to this project, from the Hamish Linklater-led “Midnight Mass” to his well-acknowledged adaptation of Stephen King’s “Gerald’s Game.” The horror series “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” are also Flanagan fan-favorites. Similarly, the director has received praise for his work in adapting a different King work: “Doctor Sleep,” the sequel to horror classic “The Shining.”

“The Midnight Club” is set to release this fall. Watch the full teaser trailer below.