Michelle Obama to Be Interviewed by Robin Roberts in ABC News Primetime Special (EXCLUSIVE)

ABC is turning “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts’ sitdown with former first lady Michelle Obama into a primetime special. ABC News’ “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts” will air Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET; scroll down for an exclusive first look.

“The Light We Carry” is the title of Michelle Obama’s new book, the follow-up to her critically acclaimed bestseller memoir “Becoming.” The book, published by Crown/Penguin Random House, will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

According to ABC News, Roberts chats with Michelle Obama about “her marriage and her husband, the pandemic, revealing her low-grade depression, the new hobby she picked up to overcome this trying time and Joe Biden’s presidency.”

Besides the former first lady, Roberts also talks to Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, as well as Dr. Sharon Malone, journalist Michelle Norris, Sandy Matthews, and film producer and author, Tonya Lewis Lee. The topics include “the importance of friendship and human connection, how Mrs. Obama’s inner circled helped her while at the White House, her new book and advice for readers.” The special promises “never-before-told stories” about her from her friends as well.

“Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts” is a production of ABC News’ “20/20.” Janice Johnston is executive producer. Roberts’ recent primetime specials include one on “The Kardashians” and another about two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, “24 Months That Changed the World.” Michelle Obama’s most recent primetime special, “BET Her Presents… Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation,” aired on BET in January.

Roberts’ interview with Michelle Obama and the special were scheduled to be announced live on the Thursday morning edition of “Good Morning America.”

Watch a first look at the trailer below.