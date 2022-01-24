Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Michelle Buteau; Apple TV Plus Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Servant’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has ordered “Survival of the Thickest,” an eight episode scripted comedy starring stand-up Michelle Buteau.

Based on Buteau’s 2020 essay book of the same name, “Survival of the Thickest” stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size woman navigating life after she finds herself newly single. The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who will serve as the showrunner for the series. The series will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24.

“Survival of the Thickest” follows an overall deal between Sanchez-Witzel and Netflix to develop shows for the streamer. It also continues Buteau’s relationship with the streamer, which includes her original stand-up special “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia,” hosting duties for reality series “The Circle” and “Barbeque Showdown,” and acting appearances in the original series “Tales of the City” and film “Always Be My Maybe.”

“It’s been so damn amazing finding a home with Netflix,” said Buteau in a statement. “To say I’m excited to continue my relationship with them is an understatement. I’m over the moon and I’m under it! Danielle has been a dream partner and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up.”

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

CLIPS

Apple TV Plus has shared a behind the scenes featurette for its original series “Servant.” The psychological horror thriller, which stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebell, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint and Sunita Mani focuses on a married couple who, following the loss of their child, undergo object therapy with a lifelike reborn doll. The third season of the show premiered on Jan. 21. In this featurette, executive producer and director M. Night Shyamalan discusses filming a crucial scene from the first episode of the season. Watch below.

LATE NIGHT

