Michelle Buteau’s Upcoming Netflix Comedy Adds Five More to Cast, Including Michelle Visage and Sarah Cooper (EXCLUSIVE)

Michelle Visage (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and Sarah Cooper (“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine”) are among the new cast members added to comedian Michelle Buteau’s upcoming Netflix series “Survival of the Thickest.”

Visage (also of the 90s group Seduction, known for hits like “Two to Make It Right” and “Could This Be Love”) will play Avery in the comedy, which has been picked up for eight episodes, while Cooper will play Sydney. Also added to the cast are Anthony Michael Lopez (“Broad City,” “Mapplethorpe”) as Bruce, Liza Treyger (“The King of Staten Island,” “The Degenerates”) as Jade and Allan K. Washington (“The Deuce,” “High Fidelity”) as Trent.

Besides Buteau, previously announced cast members include Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Garcelle Beauvais, Anissa Felix, Taylor Selé, and Marouane Zotti.

“Survival of the Thickest” is based on Buteau’s 2020 essay book of the same name. The comedian stars as Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size woman navigating life after she finds herself newly single. Per the show’s logline, “Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.”

The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who serves as the showrunner for the series. The series is executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24, and Anne Hong from Mosaic.

“Survival of the Thickest” continues Buteau’s relationship with the streamer, which includes her original stand-up special “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia,” hosting duties for reality series “The Circle” and “Barbeque Showdown,” and acting appearances in the original series “Tales of the City” and film “Always Be My Maybe.”