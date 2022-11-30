Michael Vick to Lead Docuseries on the Evolution of Black NFL Quarterbacks (EXCLUSIVE)

SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios are set to co-produce an eight-part documentary series on the evolution of the Black quarterback in America.

The docuseries will feature former quarterback Michael Vick in conversation with former and current football players and coaches, including Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Andy Reid and Doug Williams. Vick will also speak with celebrities, journalists and cultural figures about their perspective of the game and evolving culture.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society,” Vick said in a statement. “I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb. When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

Michael and Kijafa Vick, SMAC Productions’ Constance Schwartz-Morini and Fubo Studios’ David Gangdler and Pamela Duckworth serve as executive producers. FredAnthony Smith, vice president of non-scripted at SMAC Entertainment, is set to direct and executive produce the series.

“The story of the evolution of the Black quarterback is the story of how a group of men fought for the chance to play a position, revolutionized the game, and impacted and shaped culture off the field,” Smith said. “I couldn’t think of a better guide to take us on this journey than Michael Vick, someone who grew up watching so many of the groundbreakers of the 80s and 90s, and who himself has inspired so many of today’s greatest players.”

The docuseries is the first production under the newly-formed Fubo Studios, FuboTV’s production division that focuses on sports and entertainment programming.

“I couldn’t imagine a better first project for the launch of Fubo Studios than this powerful docuseries in partnership with my dear friends at SMAC,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV.