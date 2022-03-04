Michael Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment Taps NFL Media’s FredAnthony Smith as Head of Unscripted Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Constance Schwartz-Morini and Michael Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment has hired NFL Media content exec and producer FredAnthony “Anthony” Smith as vice president and head of non-scripted development, Variety has learned exclusively.

An Emmy and NAACP Image Award-winning director and producer, Smith takes over for Ethan Lewis, who recently departed the talent management firm and business incubator to serve as unscripted chief for Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground. He will lead unscripted show development under the SMAC Productions umbrella and be based in Los Angeles.

Smith’s appointment comes at a time of tremendous momentum for SMAC, as the company is currently airing new episodes of “Coach Prime,” a documentary series focused on Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Jackson State University Tigers football team. The series offers exposure for HBCUs via Sanders’ mission to level the playing field, and showcases the rich diversity, tradition and culture only experienced at an HBCU.

Additionally, SMAC Entertainment is currently in production with HBO Sports, Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, Boat Rocker’s Matador Content and The Athletic on a feature documentary on the Bishop Sycamore youth football scandal. Smith will lead production on the Untitled Bishop Sycamore Project and other projects to be announced.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Anthony to the SMAC family,” Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder and CEO of SMAC Entertainment, told Variety. “Like Michael and me, Anthony got his start at the NFL — and we all appreciate the incredible opportunities provided by the shield. After getting to know Anthony as we worked together on special projects over the years, it became clear that his experience in content development and production would be of significant benefit to SMAC. He brings a new, unique perspective to the powerful, journalistic storytelling for which we are known.”

Smith added: “I have admired SMAC’s work from afar for many years and am thankful for the opportunity to bring my hustle and passion for sports, film and entertainment to the company. Together, we will continue to discover and tell impactful, untold stories that deserve to be shared with the world.”

Smith spent 17 years at NFL Media, most recently serving as original content lead and senior coordinating producer, overseeing production for the entertainment & initiatives division. In this role, he directed and produced special programming around cause initiatives and entertainment partnerships; of note, he served as a lead producer for NFL Network’s Super Bowl 50 original content. Additionally, he was the lead producer overseeing NFL Media’s original content production for “NFL 100,” surrounding the league’s 100th season celebration.

Smith also directed and produced numerous long-form and documentary projects for the NFL, including: “Jim Brown: A Football Life,” “Fritz Pollard: A Forgotten Man” and “Game Changer: The Journey of the Black Quarterback.” He also produced “Breaking Ground,” an exploration of HBCU football and the NFL, directed and produced “The Story of 9/12,” commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and won a Webby Award for directing and producing “The L.A. Marathon,” a film on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s relationship with the late Nipsey Hussle.