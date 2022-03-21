‘The Front Line’ Medical Drama With NFL Twist From Michael Strahan in the Works at ABC

A “feel-good” medical procedural from Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and “The Resident” executive producer Marc Halsey is in development at ABC, Variety has learned.

Titled “The Front Line,” the potential series is centered around Sebastian “Bass” Clark, a professional athlete-turned-doctor who left the front line of the football field to start over on the front lines of healthcare as a medical resident — a transition that a handful of real-life NFL players have actually made. The project follows Bass and an ensemble of doctors and staff at a prestigious Pittsburgh hospital as they navigate high-stakes medical cases with all the adrenaline, warmth and big-heartedness of a great sports movie.

Written and executive produced by Halsey, the drama has received a script commitment from the network. Additional executive producers include Strahan, Schwartz-Morini and Thea Mann through their SMAC Entertainment banner.

“The Front Lane” hails from ABC Signature.

Currently an executive producer on Fox’s “The Resident,” Halsey’s other TV credits include NBC’s “Good Girls,” Fox’s “Rosewood,” Amazon Prime Video’s “Jack Ryan” and ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters.” He is represented by WME and Gregg Gellman at Morris Levine.

Strahan and Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC’s productions include “$100,000 Pyramid” (ABC), Season 2 of “More Than an Athlete” (ESPN), “The Cost of Winning” and “State of Play: Happiness” (HBO), “Coach Prime” (Barstool Sports), “Play it Forward,” (Showtime) and “Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild” (TNT).

Strahan is represented by SMAC Entertainment, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.

SMAC Entertainment is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.