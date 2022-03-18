Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick’s Semi-Formal Productions Ups Emily Crook and Devon Albert-Stone to Co-Heads of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick’s production company, Semi-Formal Productions, has promoted Emily Crook and Devon Albert-Stone to co-heads of development, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Emily and Devon have been with Semi-Formal since the beginning,” Showalter and Mollick said in a joint statement. “They have incredible taste, great relationships and their work ethic puts us to shame on a daily basis. We try to play it cool, but we are in awe of how talented they are. But please don’t tell them we said that.”

Both Crook and Albert-Stone work across Semi-Formal’s expansive film and television slate. Albert-Stone currently covers the Showtime series “I Love That For You” starring Vanessa Bayer for the company, while Crook is working on the film “Spoiler Alert” starring Sally Field and Jim Parsons at Focus Features.

On the TV side alone, Semi-Formal has a number of high-profile projects of late. In addition to “I Love That For You,” which debuts in April, the company also has the Elizabeth Holmes biographical series “The Dropout” at Hulu, “The Shrink Next Door” at Apple, and the final season of “Search Party” at HBO Max. Showalter directed multiple episodes of both “The Dropout” and “The Shrink Next Door.”

In film, Showalter recently directed the critically-acclaimed film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” starring Jessica Chastain as well as “Spoiler Alert.” Mollick was an executive producer on “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and a producer on “Spoiler Alert.” She is also an executive producer on “The Dropout” and “The Shrink Next Door.”