MTV Entertainment Elevates Michael Fabiani to Senior Vice President of Communications

Michael Fabiani has been promoted to Senior VP of Communications at MTV Entertainment, the network announced on Friday.

Fabiani not only leads awards for the group, but he also oversees “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Challenge,” “The Real World: Homecoming” and other shows that feature on MTV’s slate.

“Whether it’s driving the cultural conversation around ‘Drag Race,’ building on the enormous success of ‘Jersey Shore’ or leading breakthrough Emmy campaigns which have helped bring our brands to new heights, Michael has done an extraordinary job spearheading these press efforts,” said Liza Burnett Fefferman, EVP and head of communications at Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “His passion for our content, deep media ties and team first mentality is a testament to his strong work ethic and I can’t wait to see him continue to flourish.”

In this expanded role, Fabiani will broaden his purview with additional scripted series from Taylor Sheridan including the forthcoming “Lioness,” “Tulsa King” and “American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials.”

Fabiani previously served as vice president of communications. He has also been instrumental in securing monumental wins and nominations for the group, with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” being one of the most awarded reality competition series of all time.

Fabiani has orchestrated a slew of watershed moments for “Drag Race,” including securing RuPaul receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hosting “Saturday Night Live,” walking the red carpet at the Met Gala – the first time in history a drag queen had done so – and a multi-page Vogue spread and a Vanity Fair cover photographed by Annie Leibowitz. He has been instrumental in amplifying the social impact of the franchise by shining a light on issues of equality, justice and mental health impacting the LGBTQ community through groundbreaking partnerships with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Trevor Project and GLAAD, among others.

Prior to joining MTV in 2011 as a senior publicist, Fabiani served as a publicist at FOX where he worked on hits such as “American Idol,” “Glee” and “The X Factor.”