Lionsgate Television Group has signed a scripted television development deal with “Home Economics” creators and executive producers Michael Colton and John Aboud.

Produced by Lionsgate, “Home Economics” debuted on ABC in April 2021. The series is based on Colton’s family and follows three adult siblings (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Tatro) who live at different levels of financial security. In May 2022 it was renewed for a third season.

In addition to “Home Economics,” Colton and Aboud also wrote and produced the Netflix feature film “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” starring Will Forte, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018. They also have served as executive producers of two seasons of “Close Enough” on HBO Max, wrote the DreamWorks Animation film “Penguins of Madagascar” and wrote three episodes of Adult Swim’s “Childrens Hospital.” In 2019, Colton and About won a Writers Guild of America Award for writing on the Comedy Central special “The Fake News with Ted Nelms.” They are also the founders of now-defunct online magazine Modern Humorist.

“Lionsgate has been an amazing partner for us on Home Economics,” said Colton and Aboud. “We’re excited to extend and expand our relationship with them, and we’re pretty sure our new deal guarantees that we can direct the next ‘Saw’ movie.”

“Michael and John are a great addition to the deep bench of talent relationships driving our success,” said Lionsgate executive vice president of television and head of scripted development Scott Herbst. “They have their fingers on the pulse of television comedy today. I don’t remember exactly what their deal says but if anyone can turn the next installment of Saw into a quirky and heartwarming family comedy, it’s Michael and John.”