Michael Che Mulls Over ‘SNL’ Exit, Has Debated Leaving ‘for the Past Five Seasons’

Michael Che frequently jokes about leaving “Saturday Night Live,” where he has served as co-anchor of “Weekend Update” for the last eight years and counting (the second-longest stint in the show’s history, after co-anchor Colin Jost). Che went viral in March when he mentioned “SNL” at a surprise comedy set in Minneapolis and said, “This is my last year.” The press took Che’s statement as a matter of fact, so he took to Instagram to clarify that he was joking, “To comedy fans; please stop telling reporters everything you hear at a comedy show. You’re spoiling the trick.”

Does Che have any actual plans to leave “SNL” in the future? Speaking to The New York Times, the comedian announced his “SNL” future is not as long as his past. In other words, the end is approaching sometime soon.

“My head has been at leaving for the past five seasons,” Che said. “I do think that I’ve been here longer than I’ll be here. This show is built for younger voices and, at some point, there’ll be something more exciting to watch at the halfway mark of the show than me and dumb Jost.”

“SNL” boss Lorne Michaels told The Times that “a year of change” regarding the cast is possible once the longtime NBC sketch comedy series wraps up its season this month. Michaels stressed that he doesn’t want Che to be a part of that possible change.

“If I had my way, he’ll be here,” Michaels said. “And I don’t always get my way. But when you have someone who’s the real thing, you want to hold on as long as you can.”

“SNL” is currently airing its 47th season; the final two episodes of which will be hosted by Selena Gomez and Natasha Lyonne.