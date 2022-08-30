Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson Beat Up Cyber Criminals in New Amazon PSA (TV News Roundup)

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson have teamed up once again — this time to throw cyber criminals against walls.

The two stars appear in a new cybersecurity awareness PSA from Amazon as a part of the company’s protect and connect program, which aims to teach Internet users how to protect themselves from phishing and other cybersecurity threats.

The PSA features Jordan and Thompson saving unsuspecting internet users from sketchy internet schemes. The PSA comes as a follow up on Amazon’s commitments at the White House Cybersecurity Summit in 2021.

“Being part of this PSA was an opportunity to work with Tessa again, one of my mentors — Paul Hunter, and to support the Amazon family to get this message out that cyber security and your privacy is really important,” Jordan said. “Nobody wants their information stolen. As much as you can protect your information, and your family and friends, you should do that.”

Watch the full PSA below.

Also in today’s TV news:

DEVELOPMENT

Fubo Sports Network has unveiled its fall 2022 schedule, featuring two new original series and two returning originals with athletes R.J. Hampton, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Orlando Scandrick, Gilbert Arenas and Terrell Owens. The network has greenlit “Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick,” a football-focused talk show hosted by former Pro Bowl wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh and NFL veteran Orlando Scandrick that will kick off on Sept. 6 with a 2022-23 NFL season preview episode. The official series premiere will be Sept. 12. Fubo Sports Network will also premiere a new series from Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton, “The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton,” on Oct. 23. The new series will give fans an inside look at what it’s like to be a pro basketball player, with guests including Cole Anthony and Paolo Banchero. Finally, Season 2 of “Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch” will premiere on Sep. 8, and “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” will return in October.

PROGRAMMING

ESPN has re-signed Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Jeff Saturday and former quarterback Alex Smith ahead of the 2022 NFL Season. The four analysts will continue working across ESPN’s studio programming on a regular basis, providing reaction to breaking news and top NFL storylines along with strategic insight into on-the-field and roster maneuvers.

McFarland will continue to appear across NFL and college football programming for three consecutive days each football weekend, concluding with Monday Night Countdown. He will also continue hosting “NFL Primetime” on Sundays alongside Chris Berman. McFarland will also keep his role on ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft and ESPN’s College Football Playoff offerings.

Young will join McFarland on “Monday Night Countdown” and join “Pardon the Interruption” each Thursday during the season. Smith will also appear on select editions of “MNF” throughout the season, while contributing to “Sunday NFL Countdown” and additional shows with regularity. Young, McFarland and Smith will also contribute to ESPN’s extensive Super Bowl coverage.

Saturday will also be featured every Monday of the NFL season, appearing on “NFL Rewind.” The weekly highlights show kicks-off ESPN’s football-centric afternoon programming leading into “Monday Night Football.” Saturday will remain on “Get Up,” including his popular “Sat ‘Em Down” segment, “SportsCenter” and additional studio shows throughout the season.

CASTING

Keeley Hawes will join the cast of “Orphan Black: Echoes,” the new 2023 series set in the world of the original show, AMC announced Tuesday. Hawes joins recently announced series regulars Krysten Ritter ( who also serves as an executive producer), Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia. Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, the company behind the original series, “Orphan Black: Echoes” will have a 10-episode first season and is currently in production in Toronto, Canada.

The series will follow a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and unravel the mysteries of their identities, uncovering a story of love and betrayal. Hawes will portray a scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make a difficult choice.

Hawes has been nominated for three BAFTAs for her appearances in “Mrs. Wilson,” “Line of Duty” and “Bodyguard.” With 30 years of experience in the industry, Hawes set up her own production company Buddy Club Productions in 2019, which has since created “Honour,” “Finding Alice” and the upcoming “Crossfire.”

AWARDS

The final group of presenters have been announced for the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which is slated for September 3-4 at the Microsoft Theater.

The final group of presenters are listed below:

Judd Apatow, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Ashley Nicole Black, Rachel Bloom, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela, Jeanette “JJ” Branch, Ryan Broussard and James Caverly, Nicole Byer, RuPaul Charles, Cristo Fernández and James Lance, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause, Melissa Fumero, Jon Gabrus and Adam Pally, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Edward James Olmos, Bill Nye, Coral Peña and Shantel VanSanten, Sam Richardson, Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, Angela Sarafyan, and Jason and Randy Sklar.

An edited presentation will air Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on FXX and is available for streaming on Hulu Sept. 11-27. Bob Bain Productions will produce all three shows.