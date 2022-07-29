Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Amazon Set Gennifer Hutchison as Showrunner for ‘Victories Greater Than Death’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Amazon have brought on Gennifer Hutchison to serve as showrunner on the series “Victories Greater Than Death.”

Variety has learned exclusively that Hutchison, in addition to showrunning, will also write and executive produce on the series, which is based on the Charlie Jane Anders novel of the same name. It was reported as being in development at Amazon in September 2021.

Hutchison most recently worked as an executive producer on the highly-anticipated Amazon series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” She is best known for her time as a writer and executive producer on four seasons of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” spinoff series “Better Call Saul.” She was also a writer on “Breaking Bad” prior to that, and worked with “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan on “The X-Files.” Her other writing and producing credits include the FX series “The Strain.” She began her career as a writers’ and producers’ assistant on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Star Trek Enterprise,” and “Mad Men.”

She is repped by CAA.

“Victories Greater Than Death” follows Tina, a teenager and keeper of an interplanetary rescue beacon. Tina can’t wait for it to activate, leave home, and chase her dreams. But she’s stuck waiting, until one day, destiny calls.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will executive produce for Outlier Society, with Anders, Dan Halstead, and Nate Miller also executive producing. Amazon’s Kevin Jarzynski is overseeing the project.

Outlier Society is currently under an overall television and first-look film deal at Amazon. Under the deal, the company is currently developing a limited series about boxing legend and activist Muhammed Ali called “The Greatest.” Film projects on the company’s slate include “Static Shock,” “You Made A Fool of Death With Your Beauty,” “Thomas Crown Affair,” and “Red Wolf,” while TV projects include “David Makes Man” at OWN and “61st Street” at AMC. The company is also producing “Creed 3,” in which Jordan will star while also making his directorial debut. It is expected to launch in theaters in March 2023.

Outlier Society is repped by M88, WME, Rogers & Cowan PMK and attorney Greg Slewett.