Met Gala 2022 Is Highest-Viewed Red Carpet on ‘Live From E!’ Across All Platforms (EXCLUSIVE)

Monday’s Met Gala red carpet was the highest-viewed ever for “Live From E!” when counting all platforms, Variety has learned exclusively.

Per NBCU, “Live from E!: Met Gala” scored the biggest multiplatform-viewing for “Live from E!” in the brand’s history, drawing 444 million total multiplatform engagements across linear TV, digital and social views and social post responses via E! News handles and E! Online platforms.

That’s up +146% from what “Live From E!” saw for last year’s Met Gala coverage and +390% from 2019. The Met Gala event wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

There were 151 million video minutes watched across platforms, up +68% from last year, according to E!.

But the strong performance wasn’t just due to digital response. Linear ratings for “Live from E!: Met Gala” grew +132% over the 2021 telecast in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic (267,000 vs. 115,000) and +121% in total viewers (613,000 vs. 278,000). The 2022 Met Gala red carpet was the most-watched in 6 years.

The show also marks E!’s highest-rated “Live from E!” telecast overall since before COVID restrictions, which counts telecast airing after the 2020 Academy Awards.

The social posts and videos that drew the greatest audience response for E! were those featuring Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, Joe Jonas and Sophia Turner, Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj.

The “Live From E!” stream generated 5.4 million video views (up 83% from last year) and 22 million video minutes watched (+70%). The first ever Met Gala Tik Tok Livestream from the Mark Hotel was watched by 1 million live viewers.

Meanwhile, E! News Instagram Stories generated a record-breaking 69 million views featuring “Unzipped with Zanna Roberts Rassi” sharing exclusive stories behind the iconic Met looks.

“Live from E!: Met Gala” was hosted by Karamo, Zanna Roberts Rassi, pop culture panelist Camille Kostek and fashion expert Phillip Picardi along with red carpet correspondent Naz Perez.