‘Menudo: Forever Young’ Releases Official Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The trailer for “Menudo: Forever Young,” the HBO Max docuseries about the titular Latin American boy band, has been released.

Directed by filmmakers Angel Manuel Soto and Kristofer Ríos, the four-part docuseries follows the rise of Menudo, a Puerto Rican musical group formed in 1977 by producer Edgardo Díaz that became one of the most popular boy bands in history, selling 20 million records worldwide during the 1980s. The series chronicles the group’s meteoric rise in the ’80s, and the fall it suffered during the ’90s, after sexual abuse allegations against Díaz surfaced. Over a dozen former members of the band were interviewed for the docuseries to discuss the exploitation they experienced while performing for the group.

“Menudo: Forever Young” is executive produced by Soto, Cristina Costantini and Jeff Plunkett of Muck Media, Alex Fumero of Trojan Horse, Bryn Mooser and Justin Lacob of XTR. Rios co-executive produces with Maura Anderson. The docuseries will make its world premiere on June 11, at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

All four parts of “Menudo: Forever Young” will premiere June 23 on HBO Max. Watch the full trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Issa Rae and Oprah Winfrey headline the announced guests for new docuseries “The Hair Tales.” Other announced guests include Chlöe Bailey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Marsai Martin and Chika. From Disney’s Onyx Collective and OWN, each episode will feature stories focusing on an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and Black women’s identity, creativity and contributions to society. Winfrey also serves as executive producer for the series conceptualized by Michaela Angela Davis and hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross. “The Hair Tales” is produced by Culture House, Joy Mill Entertainment, Tetravision and Harpo Films. Executive producers include Ross, Davis, Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon and Carri Twigg. The six-part limited docuseries will premiere later this year on OWN and Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

RATINGS

“P-Valley,” the acclaimed drama from Starz, was up 1,018% from its series debut on the Starz app, setting a record as the largest season-over-season growth in the streamer’s history, according to Starz. Based on early reporting, the show’s sophomore season, which premiered on June 3, drew 4.5 million multiplatform viewers for its premiere weekend in the U.S. alone. From creator and executive producer Katori Hall, the series also now ranks as the most socially-engaged primetime drama over the premiere weekend across all networks. Based on her play “Pussy Valley,” Hall also serves as showrunner on the series. Lionsgate Television produces “P-Valley” for Starz.

PROGRAMMING

“Silos Baking Competition,” the new competition series from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ production company Blind Nil, will premiere simultaneously on Magnolia Network and Food Network on Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET, Magnolia announced Thursday. The show will also stream the same day on Discovery+. Set in The Silos in Waco, Texas, the series showcases six bakers as they attempt to perfect a favorite sweet-treat recipe for a $25,000 cash prize and a chance to have their winning treat featured on the menu at the Gaines’ bakery, Silos Baking Co. Joining Joanna Gaines at the judges table are guest judges Andrew Zimmern and Zoë François. Chip Gaines is also expected to make a few surprise appearances as well.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

René Santaella has been promoted to the role of chief digital and streaming officer at Estrella Media, the Spanish-language media company announced today. Santaella was previously EVP of digital and streaming media, and he helped successfully launch the company’s streaming and AVOD platforms. Under his tutelage, the company launched the EstrellaTV App as well as four FAST channels, including EstrellaTV, Estrella News, Estrella Games, and the newly announced Cine EstrellaTV.