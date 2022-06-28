Melissa Benoist Renews Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal, Officially Set to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Girls on the Bus’

Melissa Benoist and her Three Things Productions banner have renewed their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

In addition, Benoist has officially signed on to star in and produce the upcoming HBO Max-WBTV series “The Girls on the Bus.” She was first reported as being in talks for the series back in February.

Under the terms of the overall deal, Benoist and Three Things will continue to develop and produce programming across all platforms for WBTV. Benoist runs three things with Sahar Kashi, the company’s vice president of development.

“The Girls on the Bus” is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary.” Benoist will play Sadie McCarthy, a journalist who romanticizes the original “Boys on the Bus” and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors. Despite their differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

The show is written and executive produced by Julie Plec and Amy Chozick. Rina Mimoun is the executive producer and showrunner. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce via Berlanti Productions, which is also under an overall deal with WBTV. “The Girls on the Bus” received a straight-to-series order at HBO Max after having previously been set up at The CW and Netflix.

Benoist is known for starring on “Supergirl” throughout the show’s six-season run on CW. Berlanti Productions also produced that show. It ended after over 120 episodes in 2021. Benoist also played the character across multiple other DC shows at The CW in crossover events. She is also known for her role on the Fox musical series “Glee,” on which she played Marley Rose. Her feature credits include “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” “Whiplash,” “Danny Collins,” and “Patriots Day.”

She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Frankfurt Kurnit.