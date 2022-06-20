Mel B to Join ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 Judging Panel at Paramount+

Global superstar Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B or Scary Spice, will join the judges panel for Season 2 of global drag queen singing competition “Queen of the Universe,” Paramount+ announced Monday.

Joining her on the panel will be three judges from Season 1: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage, Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams and “Drag Race All Stars” winner Trixie Mattel. Graham Norton returns as host, while singer Leona Lewis will not return to the judges’ panel.

As one of five members of the Spice Girls, Brown has spent the last 30 years crafting a career as a television entertainer, theater performer, author and movie actor. After Spice Girls split in 2000, Brown found a new home as a television host and judge, including stints on “America’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” UK, “Lip Sync UK” and “Dancing With the Stars” Australia.

Brown was most recently seen as a guest contestant on “The Circle,” Netflix’s reality competition that sequesters contestants in apartments and only allows them to communicate via a virtual messaging app. She appeared on the series alongside Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, under the pseudonym Jared, attempting to catfish contestants.

“Queen of the Universe” premiered on Dec. 2, 2021, following a group of 14 singing drag queens from around the world as they competed for the title of Queen of the Universe. Season 1 featured queens from India, France, the U.S., Mexico, Denmark, and more, with Season 1 winner Grag Queen representing her home country of Brazil. With only six episodes, the show moved quickly, with most episodes featuring multiple eliminations and countless performances from the contestants.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Queen of the Universe” Season 2 was announced in February, with no official release date set.