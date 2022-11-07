Megyn Kelly Plans Election-Night Special on SiriusXM

Megyn Kelly has a new chance to create an Election Night memory Tuesday evening.

The former Fox News and NBC News anchor will host a special live, commercial-free edition of her program, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” on SiriusXM Tuesday night, sharing her analysis of election results as they come in, and interviewing experts and political observers.

The host will “cover breaking news and interview politicians and experts.,” says Megan Liberman, SiriusXM’s senior vice president of news, talk and entertainment programming. “But listeners will also be tuning in to hear Megyn’s take on events and be able to call in and interact with her live as results come in.” Kelly is responsible for at least one indelible Election Night moment in TV news. Some may recall her ong walk through the halls of Fox News In November of 2012, after she pushed back on an assertion from analyst Karl Rove that a Fox News call for President Obama to win the election was premature. While still on camera, Kelly talked to Fox producers keeping tabs on voting, who stood by their call for Obama to carry the night.

Her program will be just one of several aimed at harnessing interest in the 2022 midterms elections on November 8. SiriusXM plans to offer coverage around the clock on its Patriot, POTUS, and Progress channels, while simulcasting CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC, along with live NPR coverage between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Kelly’s program will air at 9 p.m. on the Triumph channel. SiriusXM’s Urban View channel, which focuses on issues affecting the African-American community, will also be live with special programming from 8 p.m. to midnight eastern.

“The listeners to our original political channels are passionate and dedicated. They feel like they have a relationship with the hosts and their fellow listeners. There is a loyalty and trust there, and a kind of intimacy not found in other media,” says Liberman. “And only live radio allows for genuine, real-time interaction, which makes even those not calling in feel like they are part of a conversation.”

