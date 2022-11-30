McG Signs Broadcast Development Deal With Fox

Fox Entertainment has entered into a broadcast direct development deal with writer, producer, and director McG.

Under the deal, McG and his Wonderland Sound & Vision production company will develop and produce drama series for Fox. All series developed under the deal will be fully owned and distributed by Fox.

McG has a long history with the network, going back to his days as an executive producer on the network’s hit drama series “The O.C.” He also directed multiple episodes of Fox’s series adaptation of the “Lethal Weapon” film franchise and served as an executive producer. In addition, he co-created and directed the pilot for the Fox series “Fastlane.”

“From ‘The O.C.’ to ‘Lethal Weapon,’ McG is an original talent who has made an indelible imprint on Fox,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “Welcoming him and Wonderland back to the Fox team is a pleasure to announce because we know the possibilities for imaginative storytelling are limitless.”

“Michael is a rare talent who understands how to tell artistically excellent stories that can be enjoyed by large audiences,” McG added. “This is the definition of Fox. Big, bold storytelling that is inviting to everyone.”

In addition to his work at Fox, McG has also worked on TV shows like “Supernatural” and the recent prequel “The Winchesters” for The CW as well as “Shadowhunters” at Freeform and “Chuck” at NBC among several others. In film, he is known for directing the two “Charlie’s Angels” films with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore as well as films like “Terminator Salvation” and “We Are Marshall.”

McG and Wonderland are repped by WME. The company’s executive team includes McG’s longtime partner, Mary Viola, who serves as president, and executive vice president Corey Marsh.