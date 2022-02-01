‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Mayor of Kingstown” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus.

The first season of the drama series debuted in November, with the season finale airing on Jan. 9. The first two episodes of the series also aired on Paramount Network immediately after “Yellowstone.” The series premiere drew 2.6 million viewers on the linear network, with the second episode drawing 2.1 million.

The series follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The Season 1 cast included Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass, and Aidan Gillen.

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon co-created the series and also serve as executive producers. Renner executive produces in addition to starring. Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman also executive produce. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.

“With ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

“Mayor of Kingstown” was the first new series to debut under Sheridan’s expansive overall deal with ViacomCBS following the launch of “Yellowstone.” In December, Paramount Plus also launched the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.”

“’Mayor of Kingstown’ is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for Season 2,” said Antoine Fuqua, Executive Producer. “Thank you to our partners at Paramount+, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios for believing in us to further explore this story.”