‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Faces Ghosts and Demons in Latest Anne Rice Adaptation

AMC has revealed a first look at its upcoming series “Mayfair Witches,” which stars Alexandra Daddario as a young neurosurgeon who learns she comes from a line of witches. The series premieres on Jan. 5, 2023.

Based on Anne Rice’s “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” trilogy of novels, the series stars Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin and Tongayi Chirisa alongside Daddario.

The series is the second Rice adaptation at the network, after “Interview With the Vampire” starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson launched on Tuesday.

AMC Networks acquired the rights to Rice’s best-selling novel series “The Vampire Chronicles” and “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” in 2020, as exclusively reported by Variety. Anne Rice, who died in December 2021, and her son Christopher serve as executive producers on all films and series developed under the deal with AMC.

“Mayfair Witches” was picked up to series by AMC in December 2021, receiving an eight-episode first season order; the show is slated for release on AMC and its streamer AMC+ later this year.

“It’s always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches,” said Rice before her death. “That dream is now a reality and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career.”

Showrunner Esta Spalding (“Masters of Sex,” “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”) and Michelle Ashford (“Masters of Sex,” “The Pacific”) serve as writers and executive producers on the series.

