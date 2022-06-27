Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures Sets Apple TV First-Look Deal

Apple has struck a multi-year first-look deal with Animal Pictures, the production company run by Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

The announcement of the deal comes after the premiere of “Loot,” the Apple comedy series in which Rudolph stars and executive produces. Under the terms of the deal, Apple will now have a first-look at all series and digital features developed and produced by Animal Pictures.

In addition to “Loot,” Animal Pictures has Lyonne’s second season of “Russian Doll” at Netflix and Rian Johnson’s mystery “Poker Face” and a two-season order of adult animated series “The Hospital” created by Cirocco Dunlap. The shingle’s first feature “Crush” also recently premiered. Its feature documentary, “Sirens,” which premiered at Sundance to rave reviews, will be released theatrically by Oscilloscope Laboratories later this year.

More to come…