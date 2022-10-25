Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler to Host Second Season of Peacock’s ‘Baking It’ (TV News Roundup)

Peacock announced season two of the original baking competition series, “Baking It,” hosted and executive produced by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. The second season premieres on the streamer on Monday, December 12.

The second season of the series marks the first time the Emmy-winners have hosted a show together. Poehler replaces fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samburg, who hosted the first season with Rudolph. Additionally, a special holiday episode of “Baking It” will air December 12 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC. In the holiday special, Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to “cele-bake” the holidays in a friendly competition to raise money for their charities.

The show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Poehler, Rudolph, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend and Dave Becky serve as executive producers.

In other television news today:

PARTNERSHIPS

Fubo Sports Network announced a multi-year deal with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and basketball personality Josiah Johnson, hosts of its popular streaming TV show and podcast, “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.” Season 3 premieres with special guest Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat on Thursday, October 27 at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT on Fubo Sports Network’s YouTube and Sunday, October 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on its linear channel. Additional guests will join in new episodes each week. In addition to weekly episodes, Arenas and Johnson will host live programming during the NBA season around events such as the NBA All-Star weekend, playoffs, draft and Summer League including watch parties, interviews and more.

*

ONE Championship announced a broadcast partnership with Globo’s Combate, making them the exclusive distributor of ONE martial arts events in Brazil. The multi-year agreement, which is set to begin in January 2023, calls for 12 events to be broadcast in primetime annually. “This multi-year agreement will give our Brazilian fanbase the opportunity to connect with ONE like never before as we present a minimum of 12 primetime events each year,” Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, said. “Brazil is one of the most passionate combat sports regions in the world, and with a best-in-class partner like Globo distributing our content, we will be able to reach the widest audience possible in an extremely important market for ONE.”

Combate, Globo’s provider of premium combat sports content and pay-per-views in Brazil, will deliver relevant coverage throughout Globo’s free-to-air, digital, and pay TV channels.

“The agreement with ONE Championship, which brings incredible live events and a great roster of Brazilian athletes, reinforces Combate’s objective in giving our Brazilian audience the very best of combat sports,” Rafael Gruenbaum, Head of Combate, said. “We are very pleased with this partnership with ONE. It’s a great step in a path of expanding our portfolio to all martial arts.”

RATINGS

Hallmark Media’s annual holiday programming slate “Countdown to Christmas” began this past weekend, elevating Hallmark Channel to the most-watched entertainment cable network of the week in Total Day among Women 18+. In addition, the network’s Saturday night premiere, “We Wish You a Married Christmas,” was the most-watched entertainment cable program of the week among Households, Women 18+ and Total Viewers.

The launch weekend for Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas” collectively reached 12.2 million unduplicated viewers. Additional highlights include the Friday night premiere of “Noel Next Door,” which ranked as most-watched entertainment cable program of the day.

PROGRAMMING

Nickelodeon and Mattel Television announced that they have greenlit a sequel to the live-action movie musical “Monster High The Movie.” The feature-length TV movie will begin production in January in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and will air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ in 2023.

“We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience,” said Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “Monster High’s message of embracing one’s unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories of these fan-favorite characters.”

Todd Holland will return as director and executive producer. Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Mattel Television; Phil Breman, Vice President of Live Action Development at Mattel; and Adam Bonnett will also return as executive producers. The sequel screenplay is being written by Matt & Billy Eddy, with story by Holland & the Eddys.

*

ABC announced its holiday programming lineup headlined by two music-centric specials in December: “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” celebrating the holidays with The Backstreet Boys, and “Finding Harmony,” is a heartfelt story featuring EGOT winner John Legend and David Brown, founder of the Columbus-based Harmony Project. Disney will also kick off its 100th anniversary celebration with “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” to ring in the new year.

More highlights include Disney’s stop-motion holiday special, “Mickey Saves Christmas,” the return of “CMA Country Christmas” from Nashville, holiday-themed episodes of ABC’s favorite comedies and game shows and a special airing of “Home Alone” on Christmas Eve. ABC News is also set to air “Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special” and “The Year: 2022.”

Additional movies, musicals and specials round out the holiday season on ABC, with their airdates are as follows:

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners” (Thanksgiving episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (Thanksgiving episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics” (Thanksgiving episode)

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

10:00-11:00p.m. “The Rookie: Feds” (Thanksgiving episode)

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

7:00-7:30 p.m. “Mickey Saves Christmas” (new)

7:30-8:00 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration” (new)

MONDAY, NOV. 28

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (season premiere)

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special” (new)

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

9:00-10:01 p.m. “CMA Country Christmas” (new)

MONDAY, DEC. 5

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (new)

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (holiday episode)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (holiday episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The $100,000 Pyramid” (holiday episode)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners” (holiday episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (holiday episode)

9:00-9:31 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (holiday episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics” (holiday episode)

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

8:00-10:01 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: “Frozen II” (broadcast premiere)

MONDAY, DEC. 12

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (season finale)

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Mickey Saves Christmas”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice”

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

8:00-9:00 p.m. “A Very Backstreet Holiday” (new)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Finding Harmony” (new)

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Toy Story That Time Forgot”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Shrek the Halls”

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: “Home Alone”

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

7:00-9:00 a.m. PT “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (new)

MONDAY, DEC. 26

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Year: 2022” (new)

SATURDAY, DEC. 31