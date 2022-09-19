Maya Hawke Agrees With Millie Bobby Brown: ‘Stranger Things’ Has Too Many Characters

Maya Hawke agrees with co-star Millie Bobby Brown about “Stranger Things” having way too many characters. Hawke, who joined the Netflix hit series in its third season as Robin, was taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair when she was asked if fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) deserved to die at the end of “Stranger Things 4.”

“I don’t think he should’ve died, but I do think the show has too many characters,” Hawke responded.

Brown made headlines ahead of “Stranger Things 4” streaming on Netflix by telling press that there are so many actors on the show that they could barely take a photo together on the red carpet at the season’s Hollywood premiere.

“There were like 50 of us,” Brown said, “I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’ The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be ‘Game of Thrones.'”

“Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer later defended their decision not to kill off main characters, telling the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, “We’ve explored all options in the writing room. Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it’s like… That’s depressing… We aren’t ‘Game of Thrones.’ This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros.”

Hawke said earlier this month that she would be happy if Robin got killed off during the show’s upcoming fifth and final season.

“Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” Hawke told Rolling Stone. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

The first four seasons of “Stranger Things” are now streaming on Netflix.