Maya Hawke Would ‘Love’ for Robin to Die in ‘Stranger Things 5,’ but She’d Also Do a Robin-Steve Spinoff

Although “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer promised a bloodbath heading into the Netflix series’ fourth season finale, the handful of series regulars on the show all survived the latest supernatural attack on Hawkins, Indiana. Only new season addition and instant fan favorite Eddie (Joseph Quinn) was killed off, which means “Stranger Things'” upcoming fifth and final season could put many series regulars on the chopping block. Maya Hawke, who joined “Stranger Things” in Season 3 as Robin, would personally love it if her character died and got a “hero’s moment” like Eddie did in the Season 4 finale.

“Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” Hawke told Rolling Stone. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

The Duffer Bros. told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast after the “Stranger Things 4” finale aired that they stood by their decision not to kill off series regulars. The duo addressed cast member Millie Bobby Brown, who said the show should embrace the “Game of Thrones” playbook and kill off characters.

“We’ve explored all options in the writing room,” Matt Duffer said. “Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it’s like…That’s depressing…We aren’t ‘Game of Thrones.’ This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not ‘Stranger Things’ anymore, because you do have to treat it realistically, right?”

Whether or not any big deaths will come in “Stranger Things 5” remains to be seen, but one thing that isn’t dying is the “Stranger Things” franchise itself as a spinoff project is now in development at Netflix. The Duffer Bros. have already said their spinoff idea is not centered on an existing character, but that doesn’t mean Hawke wouldn’t be down for playing Robin in a new series. Hawke’s only stipulation is that she continue to act with Joe Keery, who stars as Steve.

“Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” Hawke told Rolling Stone. “He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him.”

The first four seasons of “Stranger Things” are now streaming on Netflix.