Matthew Morrison Out as ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judge After Not Following ‘Competition Production Protocols’

Matthew Morrison will no longer be a “So You Think You Can Dance” judge after he failed to follow “competition production protocols,” Variety has confirmed.

The former “Glee” star announced his departure from the Fox dance competition show, which premiered on May 18, in a statement on Friday.

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly,” Morrison said in the statement. “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

It is not clear exactly what the “competition production protocols” were that led to Morrison’s exit. Since the show has already started airing its 17th season, Morrison will still appear in four episodes.

Morrison was announced as a judge on the show in April, along with JoJo Siwa, Twitch and returning host Cat Deeley. Morrison, Siwa and Twitch replaced panelists Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson on the new season.

“So You Think You Can Dance” comes from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC, and is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment.