‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Mattea Roach Marks 14th Consecutive Win

With her 14th consecutive “Jeopardy!” win on Friday, Mattea Roach snagged eighth place on the show’s all-time list of most consecutive game wins.

Roach, a 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, Ontario, has won a modest $320,081 in prize money, bringing her to 10th place on the list of all-time highest non-tournanment cash earnings. Roach is also the highest ranking Canadian contestant in “Jeopardy!” history, and has answered 93% of clues correctly throughout her 14 games.

Earlier this year, contestant Amy Schneider capped an impressive 40-game winning streak with overall winnings that totaled $1,382,800. Schneider currently holds the second highest winning streak in “Jeopardy!” history, behind current co-host Ken Jennings, who capped his 74-game streak in 2004. In November, Schneider also made history as the show’s first out transgender contestant to make the Tournament of Champions.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks and I was fully thinking Amy [Schneider] might still be here,” Roach said. “If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out Game One. I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world.”

Since the death of longtime host and producer Alex Trebek in 2020, “Jeopardy” has faced a number of challenges. After executive producer Mike Richards briefly took over hosting duties in August, he was ousted from his positions before Michael Davies officially replaced him as EP earlier this month. Jennings and co-host Mayim Bialik will see the show through the end of its 38th season in July, at which point the announcement of a permanent host (or hosts) is expected.

Roach will return to the stage on April 25, facing off against contestants Michael Graff from Eastvale, Calif. and Jessie Francis from Marietta, Ga.