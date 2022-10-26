Matt Rogers Sets Debut Comedy Special at Showtime With Bowen Yang, Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson as Guests

Matt Rogers’ debut comedy special “Have You Heard of Christmas?” will premiere on Showtime on Dec. 2.

Based on his live show of the same name, the special features an original set of holiday pop music and stand-up comedy as Rogers seeks to win approval as the next “Pop Prince of Christmas.” The special was taped with a live audience at Joe’s Pub within the Public Theater in New York, and will feature performances and short comedic bits from guest stars Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) and comedy duo Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson (“Fucking Identical Twins”).

Rogers is known for co-hosting the podcast “Las Culturistas” with Yang, and recently starred in “I Love That For You” on Showtime and the Searchlight and Hulu film “Fire Island.” He has also written for HBO Max’s “The Other Two” and Netflix’s “Q-Force” along with co-creating the Quibi series “Gayme Show.” In 2021, Rogers was named one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch.

“Have You Heard of Christmas” is written by Rogers, who also executive produces alongside Olivia Gerke and Cara Masline of 3 Arts Entertainment and Matthew Vaughan of Rotten Science. Doron Max Hagay directs. Original music is by Rogers and Henry Koperski, who accompanies Rogers as pianist on-stage.

“Ever since I was a young boy, I have wanted to be seasonally ubiquitous,” said Rogers. “So I am thrilled to finally be joining the ranks of Christmas legends like Mariah Carey and Santa with this special, ‘Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?,’ and I look forward to sharing this vulnerable, intimate and ultimately incredibly stupid night.”