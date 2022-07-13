‘South Park’ Forces Matt Damon to Drink His Own Pee as Punishment for Crypto Ads

Matt Damon has once again been targeted by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The new film “South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2,” which launched July 13 exclusively on Paramount+, includes an extended takedown of Damon due to his involvement promoting Crypto. The actor has been widely mocked on social media in recent months for shilling Crypto, most notably in a Crypto.com commercial that included the tagline “Fortune Favors the Brave.”

A fake commercial in “South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2” features Damon in a “Fortune Favors Matt Damon” T-shirt explaining all the ways people can cut down on water usage by replacing water with their own urine. Damon is seen using pee to water his lawn as well as showering in pee, cooking pasta with pee and attempting to lick a frozen pee popsicle. Damon violently gags whenever the pee gets too close to his face. The “South Park” movie also struck down other Crypto celebrities.

According to Decider, “Gwyneth Paltrow drinks urine out of a teacup after an offscreen man pees in it. Larry David takes it a step further, using the stream of pee like his own personal water fountain. Tennis pro Naomi Osaka has to eat a salad covered in urine. But the worst scene is reserved for Reese Witherspoon. After talking about how much she trusts crypto, she dunks her head in an inflatable pool of piss as she bobs for apples.”

In his real Crypto.com ad, Damon took viewers on a historical journey of brave men and women who made a difference in the world and inspired people to “be their bravest selves.” The ad was directed by “The Dark Knight” cinematographer Wally Pfister and began airing in October 2020. The clip went viral after running during NBC’s Super Bowl LVI telecast, but it made headlines again in June as Crypto’s stock started plummeting.

Users across social media noted at the time, that if you had taken Damon’s advice to buy into cryptocurrencies last fall, then the value of your holdings would have dropped roughly two-thirds.