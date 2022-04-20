Matt Bomer-Led Limited Series ‘Fellow Travelers’ Greenlit at Showtime

Showtime has formally greenlit the limited series “Fellow Travelers” starring Matt Bomer.

Showtime has given the series an eight episode order. Variety exclusively reported the show was in the works at the premium cabler in September 2021.

Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, the series is described as an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer will play handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, Hawk and Tim cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

“Philadelphia” writer and Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner is adapting the book for the screen and will also executive produce. Daniel Minahan, who recently directed “Halston” for Netflix, will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Bomer executive produces in addition to starring, with Robbie Rogers also executive producing. Fremantle and Showtime will co-produce. The series will go into production in Toronto this July.

“As a thrilling and deeply moving exploration of character and American life in the latter half of the past century, ‘Fellow Travelers’ shines an unprecedented light on stories that are as urgent today as ever,” said Jana Winograde, co-president of entertainment for Showtime Networks. “The series delivers us directly into an insider world of Washington rife with national consequences, while drawing out the intimate moments that are profoundly personal and often heartbreaking. We are beyond thrilled to have Ron, Matt, Robbie and Daniel take us on this suspenseful and romantic journey.”

In addition to directing all of “Halston,” Minahan’s other credits include “Deadwood: The Movie” and “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” for which he directed several episodes. He has also directed multiple episodes of “Game of Thrones,” “Homeland,””Ray Donovan,” “True Blood,” and “Six Feet Under.” He made his feature directorial debut with “Series 7: The Contenders,” and co-wrote the screenplay for “I Shot Andy Warhol.”

Rogers is best known as the first openly gay male athlete to compete in a top North American professional sports league, winning two MLS Cups and twice earning All-Star recognition. He represented the U.S. Olympic Team in Beijing in 2008 while making 18 appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team throughout his career. He produces “All American” at The CW and the spinoff “All American: Homecoming.” He also produces the upcoming feature “My Policeman,” which is written by Nyswaner.