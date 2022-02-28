Matt Barr Cast in ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot at CW

Matt Barr, who stars in the CW’s “Walker” as Hoyt Rawlins, is set to play the character again in the upcoming pilot “Walker: Independence.”

Described as a “good looking, slippery rogue,” Hoyt is a gambler and an outlaw who lays low in the town of Independence. Cocky, confident, brash and a bit foolhardy, he’s been having an on-again, off-again affair with rancher’s daughter Lucia Montero — but after meeting Abby, Hoyt’s wandering eye appears to have frozen in place. Well aware that Abby is a straight arrow, Hoyt realizes he might have a lot to learn from her, seeing someone who might help him step away from the life of an outlaw, taking a side for change to fight for truth, justice and the Texan way.

Besides appearing opposite Jared Padalecki in “Walker,” Barr is known for starring in CBS’ “Blood & Treasure” and the CW’s “Valor.” On the western front, he also appeared in the History channel’s 2012 limited series “Hatfields & McCoys.” He is represented by UTA and Luber/Roklin.

The pilot serves as a prequel to “Walker,” which is itself a reboot of the 1990s Chuck Norris-led series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Development of “Walker: Independence” was first announced in December 2021.

“Walker: Independence” is an origin story set in the late 1800s following Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt, and their journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. The newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Seamus Fahey writes the teleplay from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke. Executive producers include Fahey; Padalecki; Fricke and Laura Terry for Pursued by a Bear; Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore for Rideback; and Larry Teng, who also directs. Like “Walker,” “Walker Independence” hails from CBS Studios.