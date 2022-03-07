‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals All Season 7 Guest Panelists (EXCLUSIVE)

This season of “The Masked Singer” features contestants who have been divided into three camps: “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly.” You’ll have to figure out if the show is talking about its guest panelists as well. (And if so, who gets which designation!)

Fox has exclusively revealed to Variety who will be stopping by to help the show’s usual panelists helo judge this season’s costumed celebrities. Joining regular panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke will be guests Eric Stonestreet (who appears on the second episode, on March 16), Leslie Jordan (returning for his second appearance on “Masked Singer”) and Nicole Byer, stopping by the show for the first time.

Eric Stonestreet, “The Masked Singer” Fox

There’s Fox synergy at play, of course: Stonestreet, best known for the long-running comedy “Modern Family,” is now host of Fox’s “Domino Masters,” which airs after “The Masked Singer.” And Jordan is on Fox’s Mayim Bialik sitcom “Call Me Kat,” now in its second season. Byer is currently everywhere, including NBC’s “Grand Crew” and TBS’ “Wipeout,” but has been seen on Fox plenty of times in the past, including the short-lived sketch comedy “Party Over Here.”

Leslie Jordan, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Fox Alternative Entertainment produces the series; James Breen, Craig Plestis and Nick Cannon are executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Below is the list of costumes and their “teams” – The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. No word yet on which character the contestant we’re all dreading to see — the alleged appearance of Rudy Giuliani — might be. We’re putting our money on the Jack in the Box, who is the creepiest but least fun or badass of this lineup:

THE GOOD

Ringmaster



Ringmaster, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Armadillo

Armadillo, “The Masked Singer” Fox

McTerrier

McTerrier, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Firefly

Firefly, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Frog Prince

Frog Prince, “The Masked Singer” Fox

THE BAD

Hydra

Hydra, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Ram

Ram, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Jack in the Box

Jack In The Box, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Cyclops

Cyclops, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Queen Cobra

Queen Cobra, “The Masked Singer” Fox

THE CUDDLY

Baby Mammoth

Baby Mammoth, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Thingamabob

Thingamabob, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Lemur

Lemur, “The Masked Singer”

Space Bunny

Space Bunny, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Miss Teddy