×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Renée Zellweger’s ‘The Thing About Pam’ Is a Crime Story Without Pop: TV Review

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals All Season 7 Guest Panelists (EXCLUSIVE)

NICOLE BYER MASKED SINGER
Fox

This season of “The Masked Singer” features contestants who have been divided into three camps: “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly.” You’ll have to figure out if the show is talking about its guest panelists as well. (And if so, who gets which designation!)

Fox has exclusively revealed to Variety who will be stopping by to help the show’s usual panelists helo judge this season’s costumed celebrities. Joining regular panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke will be guests Eric Stonestreet (who appears on the second episode, on March 16), Leslie Jordan (returning for his second appearance on “Masked Singer”) and Nicole Byer, stopping by the show for the first time.

Lazy loaded image
Eric Stonestreet, “The Masked Singer” Fox

There’s Fox synergy at play, of course: Stonestreet, best known for the long-running comedy “Modern Family,” is now host of Fox’s “Domino Masters,” which airs after “The Masked Singer.” And Jordan is on Fox’s Mayim Bialik sitcom “Call Me Kat,” now in its second season. Byer is currently everywhere, including NBC’s “Grand Crew” and TBS’ “Wipeout,” but has been seen on Fox plenty of times in the past, including the short-lived sketch comedy “Party Over Here.”

Lazy loaded image
Leslie Jordan, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Fox Alternative Entertainment produces the series; James Breen, Craig Plestis and Nick Cannon are executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Below is the list of costumes and their “teams” – The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. No word yet on which character the contestant we’re all dreading to see — the alleged appearance of Rudy Giuliani — might be. We’re putting our money on the Jack in the Box, who is the creepiest but least fun or badass of this lineup:

THE GOOD

Ringmaster

Lazy loaded image
Ringmaster, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Armadillo

Lazy loaded image
Armadillo, “The Masked Singer” Fox

McTerrier

Lazy loaded image
McTerrier, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Firefly

Lazy loaded image
Firefly, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Frog Prince

Lazy loaded image
Frog Prince, “The Masked Singer” Fox

THE BAD

Hydra

Lazy loaded image
Hydra, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Ram

Lazy loaded image
Ram, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Jack in the Box

Lazy loaded image
Jack In The Box, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Cyclops

Lazy loaded image
Cyclops, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Queen Cobra

Lazy loaded image
Queen Cobra, “The Masked Singer” Fox

THE CUDDLY

Baby Mammoth

Lazy loaded image
Baby Mammoth, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Thingamabob

Lazy loaded image
Thingamabob, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Lemur

Lazy loaded image
Lemur, “The Masked Singer”

Space Bunny

Lazy loaded image
Space Bunny, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Miss Teddy

Lazy loaded image
Miss Teddy, “The Masked Singer” Fox

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad