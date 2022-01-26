‘Masked Singer’ Season 7 Premiere Date Set at Fox as Network Announces Spring Lineup

“The Masked Singer” will premiere its seventh season on March 9, Fox announced Wednesday.

Host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy will return to the show, which will include a new cast of celebrity competitors who perform in elaborate costumes that conceal their identities. Last season featured Todrick Hall, Honey Boo Boo and Toni Braxton and was ultimately won by singer Jewel, who performed as the “Queen of Hearts.” The first episode of the new season will air at 8 p.m. ET. Moira Ross, Craig Plestis and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers, and Ross also serves as showrunner.

Immediately following the “Masked Singer” will be the premiere of new competition series “Domino Masters.” Hosted by actor Eric Stonestreet, the show will follow sixteen teams of domino enthusiasts as they compete for a cash prize and the title of the country’s most talented domino topplers. The judges’ panel includes actress and author Danica McKellar, NFL pro-bowler and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis and professional chain reaction and domino artist Steve Price. The first episode of the new series will premiere at 9 p.m. Gail Berman, Danny Schrader and Hend Baghdady serve as executive producers.

Additional premiere dates include the eighth season of “Masterchef Junior,” the popular spin-off of the iconic cooking competition series that features a cast of kid chefs battling for the grand prize of $100,000. The judges panel includes world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and chef Aarón Sánchez, who are joined by new judge and nutrition expert Daphne Oz. The new season will air on March 17 at 8 p.m. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Georgie Hurford-Jones serve as executive producers.

Fox drama series 9-1-1, which stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt, will premiere its sixth season on March 21 at 8 p.m. Musical game show “Name That Tune” will premiere its second season March 29 at 9 p.m. Hosted by Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski with Grammy Award winner Randy Jackson, the revival of the 1950s game show is executive produced by Sean O’Riordan, with showrunner Shane Byrne.

A new half-hour documentary-comedy, “Welcome to Flatch,” will premiere on March 17 at 9:30 p.m. The show follows a documentary crew as they set out to learn about the residents in a small American town, and then find the midwestern town of Flatch, whose residents are quite eccentric. The show is written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City”).