Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Remember Bob Saget: ‘The Most Loving and Generous Man’

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen issued a statement to People magazine honoring Bob Saget, the late comedian who passed away January 9 at the age of 65. The Olsen twins starred opposite Saget on the ABC sitcom “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. Mary-Kate and Ashley both appeared in the role of Michelle Tanner, the young daughter of Saget’s Danny Tanner.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the Olsen twins wrote in a statement. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Many of Saget’s “Full House” co-stars took to social media platforms in the hours after his passing to pay tribute to the late comedian. John Stamos, who played the charismatic Uncle Jesse on the series, wrote, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Candace Cameron Bure, the actor who portrayed Danny’s eldest daughter D.J. Tanner, shared the following on Twitter: “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

“My heart is broken. I love you, Bob…I’ll never let go, brother,” added Dave Coulier, who starred as Joey Gladstone on “Full House.”

Saget joined Cameron Bure, Stamos and Coulier on the “Full House” Netflix revival series “Fuller House,” but Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen did not on appear the series. The show ran for five seasons and ended its streaming run in June 2020 after 75 episodes.