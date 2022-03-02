Mary J. Blige to Produce ‘Real Love’-Inspired Lifetime Movie

Mary J. Blige’s iconic ’90s song “Real Love” is being turned into a Lifetime movie, with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul executive producing the made-for-TV film.

One of her most beloved and memorable tracks, “Real Love” was Blige’s first song to hit the Top 10 and was certified gold two months after its release in 1992.

Per Lifetime, in the coming-of-age romantic drama “Real Love,” Kendra sets off on her own for the first time to a college in upstate New York, determined to focus on her studies. But when she meets her film class partner Ben, she tries her hardest to keep things professional. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and competition for the top spot in class, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learn the meaning of real love.

Additional music from Blige will be incorporated throughout the movie, as part of Blige and her Blue Butterfly production company’s goal to “bring more stories to life with music as the foundation.”

Lifetime’s “Real Love” will be written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram. Blige, Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson executive produce for Blue Butterfly and Jordan and John Davis executive produce for Davis Entertainment, with Sony Pictures Television distributing the movie.

Previously, Blige executive produced Lifetime’s top-rated original movie of 2020, “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel,” alongside Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott. Blige also starred as Dr. Betty Shabazz in her first movie role in the Lifetime civil rights biopic “Betty & Coretta,” with Angela Bassett.

“I wrote ‘Real Love’ based on my real life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way,” Blige said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of ‘Real Love.;“

Tanya Lopez, executive vice president of scripted content for Lifetime and LMN, added: “Mary is one of those phenomenal talents that can do it all, and we are so thrilled to be able to partner with her again on this new opportunity to bring her music to life in the form of a movie that we know audiences will love.”