‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Amazon

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Feb. 18, Amazon Prime Video has announced that the award-winning series has been renewed for its fifth and final season.

Production for Season 5 is currently underway in New York City.

“Amy, Dan, and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

Thus far, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has won 20 Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series, with 54 total nominations. The show has also earned five Critics Choice Awards, two Producers Guild Awards, one Writers Guild Award, five SAG Awards and a Peabody Award. It was the first new Amazon Studios series to get a multi-season greenlight.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive produced by Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby.

